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FIFA World Cup 2026 | Deniz Undav fires Germany to 2-1 win over Ivory Coast and place in the knockouts

Deniz Undav, the versatile striker now has nine goals in his last eight matches.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 22:41 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 22:41 IST
FootballSports NewsFIFA World Cup 2026

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