Memphis Depay and Jurrien Timber are included in the Netherlands' FIFA World Cup 2026 squad despite fitness concerns.

Key points

• Dutch World Cup history The Netherlands are the most successful nation never to win the World Cup, with three runner-up finishes (1974, 1978, 2010) and two semi-final appearances.

• Depay's fitness concerns Memphis Depay, the Netherlands' all-time top scorer with 55 goals, has struggled with thigh and calf injuries and made only two substitute appearances for Corinthians in two months.

• Timber's return to form Jurrien Timber, who missed 14 Arsenal games due to a groin injury, has returned to training ahead of the Champions League final.

• Koeman's squad balance Ronald Koeman has named a well-balanced squad for the World Cup, including uncapped players Crysencio Summerville and Robin Roefs, but omitting veteran Stefan de Vrij and Jeremie Frimpong.