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Memphis Depay and Jurrien Timber are included in the Netherlands' FIFA World Cup 2026 squad despite fitness concerns.
Key points
• Dutch World Cup history
The Netherlands are the most successful nation never to win the World Cup, with three runner-up finishes (1974, 1978, 2010) and two semi-final appearances.
• Depay's fitness concerns
Memphis Depay, the Netherlands' all-time top scorer with 55 goals, has struggled with thigh and calf injuries and made only two substitute appearances for Corinthians in two months.
• Timber's return to form
Jurrien Timber, who missed 14 Arsenal games due to a groin injury, has returned to training ahead of the Champions League final.
• Koeman's squad balance
Ronald Koeman has named a well-balanced squad for the World Cup, including uncapped players Crysencio Summerville and Robin Roefs, but omitting veteran Stefan de Vrij and Jeremie Frimpong.
• Group F opponents
The Netherlands are drawn in Group F alongside Japan, Tunisia, and Sweden for the World Cup.
Key statistics
3
Netherlands' World Cup runner-up finishes
55
Depay's goals for the Netherlands
14
Timber's missed Arsenal games due to injury
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 27 May 2026, 13:20 IST