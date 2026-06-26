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FIFA World Cup 2026 | Dutch ease past Tunisia 3-1 to finish top of Group F

It was a nightmare start for Tunisia as Ellyes ​Skhiri sliced ⁠Denzel Dumfries' cross into his own goal in the third minute.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 01:17 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 01:17 IST
FootballSports NewsNetherlandsTunisiaFIFA World Cup 2026

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