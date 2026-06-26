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FIFA World Cup 2026 | Ecuador fight back to shock Germany and reach knockout stage

Gonzalo Plata then bundled home ​the winner with 13 minutes ​remaining to ​put Ecuador in the knockout rounds.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 22:31 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 22:31 IST
FootballSports NewsGermanyFIFA World Cup 2026Ecuador

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