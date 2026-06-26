FIFA World Cup 2026 | Ecuador fight back to shock Germany and reach knockout stage

<p>New York: An increasingly desperate Ecuador stunned Germany 2-1 on Wednesday to drag their <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fifa-world-cup-2026">World Cup</a> campaign out of the flames and qualify for a place in the last 32.</p><p>Needing a win -- or a miracle -- to keep their hopes alive, the South Americans suffered the worst possible start when already-qualified Germany struck in the second minute, with Leroy Sane brilliantly opening his account at a major international tournament in his 15th appearance at one.</p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | South Africa writes history with first-ever knockout stage qualification.<p>Ecuador had failed to score in this tournament despite 39 previous attempts, but finally broke their duck with their 40th shot when Nilson Angulo curled the ball beyond Manuel Neuer to spark wild celebrations among the sea of yellow in the stands.</p><p>Gonzalo Plata then bundled home the winner with 13 minutes remaining to put Ecuador in the knockout rounds. </p>