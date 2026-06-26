FIFA World Cup 2026 | Ecuador’s resilient defence comes to the fore against Germany

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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Ecuador stunned four-time champions Germany with a 2-1 victory to qualify for the World Cup knockout stages.
Key highlights
• Ecuador's underdog status
Ecuador entered the tournament as underdogs, aiming to finish top-2 in their group and qualify for the knockout stages.
• Early struggles
Ecuador lost their first game 1-0 to Ivory Coast after a late goal, followed by a disappointing 0-0 draw against Curaçao despite dominating possession.
• Historic upset
Ecuador defeated Germany 2-1, overcoming early deficits and resilient defence to secure their second-ever World Cup knockout stage appearance.
• Germany's complacency
Germany, already qualified, fielded a strong squad but failed to capitalise on their dominance in possession and shots.
• Resilient defence
Ecuador's defence held firm despite trailing in key metrics, ensuring their historic qualification.
Key statistics
75%
Ecuador's possession against Curaçao
4 times
Germany's shots on target
19 wins
Ecuador's previous international friendlies
8
Germany's World Cup finals appearances
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 26 June 2026, 07:00 IST