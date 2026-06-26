FIFA World Cup 2026 | Ecuador’s resilient defence comes to the fore against Germany

Ecuador stunned four-time champions Germany with a 2-1 victory to qualify for the World Cup knockout stages.

In one line

Key highlights

• Ecuador's underdog status Ecuador entered the tournament as underdogs, aiming to finish top-2 in their group and qualify for the knockout stages.

• Early struggles Ecuador lost their first game 1-0 to Ivory Coast after a late goal, followed by a disappointing 0-0 draw against Curaçao despite dominating possession.

• Historic upset Ecuador defeated Germany 2-1, overcoming early deficits and resilient defence to secure their second-ever World Cup knockout stage appearance.

• Germany's complacency Germany, already qualified, fielded a strong squad but failed to capitalise on their dominance in possession and shots.