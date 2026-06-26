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FIFA World Cup 2026 | Ecuador’s resilient defence comes to the fore against Germany

What remained consistent throughout Ecuador’s stunning 2-1 win over Germany was their resilient defence.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 07:00 IST
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Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights

FIFA World Cup 2026 | Ecuador shock four-time champions Germany in a classic upset

In one line
Ecuador stunned four-time champions Germany with a 2-1 victory to qualify for the World Cup knockout stages.
Key highlights
Ecuador's underdog status
Ecuador entered the tournament as underdogs, aiming to finish top-2 in their group and qualify for the knockout stages.
Early struggles
Ecuador lost their first game 1-0 to Ivory Coast after a late goal, followed by a disappointing 0-0 draw against Curaçao despite dominating possession.
Historic upset
Ecuador defeated Germany 2-1, overcoming early deficits and resilient defence to secure their second-ever World Cup knockout stage appearance.
Germany's complacency
Germany, already qualified, fielded a strong squad but failed to capitalise on their dominance in possession and shots.
Resilient defence
Ecuador's defence held firm despite trailing in key metrics, ensuring their historic qualification.
Key statistics
75%
Ecuador's possession against Curaçao
4 times
Germany's shots on target
19 wins
Ecuador's previous international friendlies
8
Germany's World Cup finals appearances
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 26 June 2026, 07:00 IST
sportsFootballSports NewsFootball NewsFIFAFifa world cupFIFA World Cup 2026Ecuador

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