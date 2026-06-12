FIFA World Cup 2026 | Empty seats at Guadalajara Stadium confirms discontent over ticket prices

<p>The second match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 was at the Guadalajara Stadium in Mexico where South Korea beat Czech Republic 2-1.</p><p>The match only sold 44,985 seats while large areas of the stadium remained empty — an unlikely scene for the world’s biggest tournament.</p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | South Korea snatch 2-1 win over Czech Republic in Group A opener.<p>The opening match and the opening ceremony were both hosted by the Mexico City Stadium, formerly and famously known as the Azteca, that had more than 80,000 fans in attendance. </p><p>What seems to be more worrying is that since the majority of the games of the World Cup are happening in the United States, the ticket prices are just going to soar. </p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | Co-hosts Mexico fire the first salvo.<p>With fans looking forward to celebrating their nation’s football teams on the world’s biggest stage, FIFA’s pricing system has attracted immense criticism. </p><p>FIFA President Gianni Infantino justified the decision to price tickets in such a way, explaining how six million tickets have already been sold and still attract many fans around the world. </p><p>Many supporters argue these prices are not appropriate or realistic for ordinary fans and prices have reached five times more than those of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Ticket prices have been a constant concern now and will prove to be a problem for the future of the sport if fan-demanded change is not met.</p>