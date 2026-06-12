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FIFA World Cup 2026 | Empty seats at Guadalajara Stadium confirms discontent over ticket prices

With rows and rows of unfilled seats in just the second game of the FIFA World Cup 2026, high ticket prices prove difficult.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 07:32 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 07:32 IST
sportsFootballSports NewsFootball NewsFIFAFifa world cupGianni InfantinoFIFA World Cup 2026

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