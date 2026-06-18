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FIFA World Cup 2026 | England beat Croatia 4-2 as Kane scores twice

Bellingham put England decisively in front when he surged down the right with a powerful run before guiding his finish ​low across goal, the ball kissing the ⁠post on its way in.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 23:01 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 23:01 IST
FootballSports NewsFIFA World Cup 2026

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