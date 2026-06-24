Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsfootball

FIFA World Cup 2026 | England hit crossbar late in goalless draw with Ghana

Both sides are ​on four points ⁠from two games and edging closer to a spot in the round of 32.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 22:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 June 2026, 22:16 IST
FootballSports NewsEnglandGhanaFIFA World Cup 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us