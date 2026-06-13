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FIFA World Cup 2026 | England left with solitary football after training equipment theft

According to information received, two arrests have been made in connection with the incident.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 14:05 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 14:05 IST
FootballSports NewsEnglandFIFA World Cup 2026

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