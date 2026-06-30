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FIFA World Cup 2026 | England should be wary of DR Congo challenge in Round-of-32 fixture

The Three Lions enter the knockout stages as favourites to go deep into the tournament, but DR Congo are capable of pulling an upset.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 10:28 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 10:28 IST
sportsFootballSports NewsFootball NewsDemocratic Republic of CongoFIFAFifa world cupFIFA World Cup 2026England Lions

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