FIFA World Cup 2026 | England should be wary of DR Congo challenge in Round-of-32 fixture

<p>England may have topped Group L in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fifa-world-cup-2026">FIFA World Cup 2026</a> and DR Congo ended up third in Group K, but the match-up between these two will be nothing close to straightforward. The two teams will lock horns in Atlanta on Wednesday, July 1 (9.30pm IST) later this week, with many believing an upset may be in order. </p><p>DR Congo, in a group featuring a strong South American side in Colombia, Portugal led by Cristiano Ronaldo and World Cup debutants Uzbekistan, managed to gain four points and make it through to the knockouts. </p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | Late surge lifts DR Congo past Uzbekistan, into knockout stage.<p>Their best performance in the group came against Portugal, whom they held 1-1.</p><p>Even in their 0-1 loss loss to Colombia, their defense was impressive.</p><p>In their final griup game against Uzbekistan, they showed their true playing style, as they beat the Asian team 3-1 to earn three crucial points. </p><p>This group stage performance earned them the spot of the best third-placed team — over 11 other nations — in the World Cup.</p><p>The English progressed to the knockouts as group winners with seven points, but their performances have not been as consistent as manager Thomas Tuchel would have liked. A 4-2 win over Croatia showcased England’s superior attacking quality throughout the game, but they faltered against Ghana, who held them goalless. Against Panama, they only won by two goals while conceding none — something that may not be enough against tougher opponents. </p><p>The Three Lions are expected to line up as they have during their group stage matches. Tuchel’s 4-2-3-1 carries midfield advantages. With two deeper midfielders and an advanced attacking midfielder, England can dictate the tempo of possession. There is high defensive stability with four defenders in the back who can be supported any time with defensive midfielders up front. </p><p>Declan Rice will most likely be given the mantle to help the defence through the midfield as well as his experience with set pieces. Possession and controlling the tempo will be Jude Bellingham’s job as an attacking midfielder, passing it on to wingers like Bukayo Saka, Anthony Gordon or Noni Madueke or directly upfront to their main striker, Harry Kane. </p><p>The central African team in DR Congo, under head coach Sebastian Desabre have maintained a 5-3-2 formation against attacking-heavy teams like Colombia and Portugal and are likely to do the same against the English. </p><p>With five players in the back, defence under captain Chancel Mbemba is a solid advantage for this team. Their aim will be to maintain a compact low block without focussing too much on possession. With such a heavy defensive load, the midfielders can focus more on getting the ball through to the front two attackers featuring Newcastle’s Yoane Wissa and Real Betis’s Cedric Bakambu. </p><p>DR Congo will rely on the counter-attack to get the ball past England’s Jordan Pickford in goal.</p><p>On paper, England — ranked No. 4 in FIFA’s men’s rankings — possess the star-studded superior quality across almost every position and should be able to create the majority of the chances. DR Congo are the major underdogs ranked No. 46, and have to keep up their defensive consistency with another footballing giant. </p><p>The pressure will be stronger on the English shoulders tomorrow night, potentially creating one of the most intriguing round-of-32 encounters.</p>