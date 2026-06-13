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Homesportsfootball

FIFA World Cup 2026 | England team's training equipment stolen from moving truck

Studs belonging to multiple players, tournament balls and other general training equipment were of the items that were reported missing from the moving truck.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 07:13 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 07:13 IST
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