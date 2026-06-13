FIFA World Cup 2026 | England team's training equipment stolen from moving truck

<p>Of all the problems England thought they would be facing during their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign, getting their training equipment stolen was not on the bingo card. </p><p>Studs belonging to multiple players, tournament balls and other general training equipment were some of the items that were reported missing from the moving truck to their Swope Soccer Village base in Kansas City.</p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | USA vs Paraguay Match Analysis: Hosts sound early warning with clincical victory.<p>England, under new manager Thomas Tuchel, are due to train at Swope Soccer Village on Saturday (June 13) after transferring from their pre-tournament base in Florida. The team expected their equipment to be set up at the training grounds prior to their arrival. </p><p>The matter is now in the hands of the Kansas City Police Department. The police, apprehended two suspects in an ongoing investigation and have placed them in custody. </p><p>The Three Lions, will play the opening match of their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign against 2018 finalists and 2022 third-place winners Croatia on June 18. </p>