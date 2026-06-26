FIFA World Cup 2026 | Explained : How Cape Verde can qualifiy for knockouts

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Cape Verde aim to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stages with a win against Saudi Arabia.
Key points
• Cape Verde's historic debut
Cape Verde, a debutant nation, has exceeded expectations by drawing with Spain and Uruguay, securing 2 points in the group stage.
• Path to knockout stages
Cape Verde must win their final group match against Saudi Arabia and rely on Uruguay's result to advance, depending on goal difference.
• Tactical setup
Cape Verde will deploy a 4-2-3-1 formation against Saudi Arabia's 5-4-1, leveraging width and midfield superiority to break down defences.
• Momentum and rankings
Despite being ranked seven places below Saudi Arabia in FIFA's rankings, Cape Verde's recent performances and momentum favour their qualification chances.
• Global admiration
Cape Verde's gritty performances have earned widespread praise, positioning them as one of the tournament's most inspiring debutants.
Key statistics
7
FIFA ranking difference between Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia
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Published 26 June 2026, 07:35 IST