FIFA World Cup 2026 | Explained : How Cape Verde can qualifiy for knockouts

Cape Verde aim to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stages with a win against Saudi Arabia.

In one line

Key points

• Cape Verde's historic debut Cape Verde, a debutant nation, has exceeded expectations by drawing with Spain and Uruguay, securing 2 points in the group stage.

• Path to knockout stages Cape Verde must win their final group match against Saudi Arabia and rely on Uruguay's result to advance, depending on goal difference.

• Tactical setup Cape Verde will deploy a 4-2-3-1 formation against Saudi Arabia's 5-4-1, leveraging width and midfield superiority to break down defences.

• Momentum and rankings Despite being ranked seven places below Saudi Arabia in FIFA's rankings, Cape Verde's recent performances and momentum favour their qualification chances.