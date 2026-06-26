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FIFA World Cup 2026 | Explained : How Cape Verde can qualifiy for knockouts

After a gritty draws against footballing giants Spain and Uruguay, Cape Verde looks to finish off the group-stage strong and punch a ticket to the knockout stages.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 07:35 IST
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Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights

FIFA World Cup 2026 | Explained : How Cape Verde can qualifiy for knockout

In one line
Cape Verde aim to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stages with a win against Saudi Arabia.
Key points
Cape Verde's historic debut
Cape Verde, a debutant nation, has exceeded expectations by drawing with Spain and Uruguay, securing 2 points in the group stage.
Path to knockout stages
Cape Verde must win their final group match against Saudi Arabia and rely on Uruguay's result to advance, depending on goal difference.
Tactical setup
Cape Verde will deploy a 4-2-3-1 formation against Saudi Arabia's 5-4-1, leveraging width and midfield superiority to break down defences.
Momentum and rankings
Despite being ranked seven places below Saudi Arabia in FIFA's rankings, Cape Verde's recent performances and momentum favour their qualification chances.
Global admiration
Cape Verde's gritty performances have earned widespread praise, positioning them as one of the tournament's most inspiring debutants.
Key statistics
7
FIFA ranking difference between Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 26 June 2026, 07:35 IST
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