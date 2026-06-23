FIFA World Cup 2026 | Explained: How teams qualify for the knockout stage

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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
The FIFA World Cup 2026 introduces a new 48-team format with a revised knockout qualification system.
Key points
• Expanded field
The tournament now features 48 teams, the largest in its history, replacing the previous 32-team format.
• Group stage structure
Teams are divided into 12 groups of four, each playing three matches in a round-robin format.
• Knockout qualification
The top two teams from each group (24 total) automatically advance, plus the top eight third-placed teams.
• Tiebreaker criteria
Third-placed teams are ranked by points, goal difference, goals scored, head-to-head, and fair-play points before a potential draw.
• Knockout progression
The round-of-32 leads to round-of-16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, and a final, with extra time and penalties used if needed.
Key statistics
48
Number of teams in 2026
24
Teams qualifying directly from groups
8
Additional teams from third place
32
Total knockout stage teams
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 23 June 2026, 07:02 IST