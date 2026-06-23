FIFA World Cup 2026 | Explained: How teams qualify for the knockout stage

The FIFA World Cup 2026 introduces a new 48-team format with a revised knockout qualification system.

In one line

Key points

• Expanded field The tournament now features 48 teams, the largest in its history, replacing the previous 32-team format.

• Group stage structure Teams are divided into 12 groups of four, each playing three matches in a round-robin format.

• Knockout qualification The top two teams from each group (24 total) automatically advance, plus the top eight third-placed teams.

• Tiebreaker criteria Third-placed teams are ranked by points, goal difference, goals scored, head-to-head, and fair-play points before a potential draw.