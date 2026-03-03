Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsfootball

FIFA World Cup 2026 | Explained: How tickets are sold, priced and resold

Nearly two million tickets were sold in the first two sales phases, with demand so intense that World Cup tickets were oversubscribed over 30 times.
Last Updated : 03 March 2026, 10:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments

How many tickets have been sold so far?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

How does that compare with Qatar 2022?

How much do tickets cost?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

How affordable are the cheapest tickets?

Dynamic ticket pricing

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Resale mechanics

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 March 2026, 10:16 IST
FootballSports NewsWorld CupFifa world cupFIFA World Cup 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us