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FIFA World Cup 2026 | Explained: Why are the last group-stage matches being played simultaneously?

Multiple kick-offs happening at the same time on the last matchday of every FIFA World Cup group are purposefully designed to ensure competitive integrity and prevent manipulation of results.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 10:23 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 10:23 IST
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