FIFA World Cup 2026 | Explained: Why are the last group-stage matches being played simultaneously?

<p>The FIFA World Cup 2026 group-stage is coming to a close as teams have already started their third and final match before the knockout rounds. Unlike the first two matchdays, the third will have teams within the same group play their last group-stage matches at exactly the same time.</p><p>For example, Group A will feature Mexico against Czechia and South Korea versus South Africa both kicking off at 12.30 a.m. IST. Similarly both pairs of teams within every group in the tournament will have their final match start together. </p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | Mexico stay perfect and bounce Czechs out of World Cup with 3-0 win.<p>This specific format is often critiqued as fans are not able to watch all the matches and are in constant confusion as qualification scenarios can shift by the minute. </p><p>But the reasoning behind it is clear --- fairness.</p><p>The primary purpose of the simultaneous matches is to prevent teams from gaining an undue advantage. By knowing the result of a game that finished prior to theirs, the teams coming up to play could get involved to manipulate the outcome in order to not let the winner of the previous match qualify. They could agree upon drawing, winning by a large margin, losing by a narrow one or any specific goal difference.</p><p>Teams may therefore settle for a mutually beneficial result, and switch up a strategy last-minute rather than competing naturally to win the match.</p><p>FIFA's decision to bring simultaneous final group-stage fixtures was a rule change after one of the most controversial incidents in World Cup history -- the infamous "Disgrace of Gijon" at the 1982 FIFA World Cup in Spain.</p><p>In that tournament, Algeria had already completed their group-stage campaign and were forced to watch as West Germany and Austria played the final match in their group. Both West Germany and Austria knew that a West German victory by one or more goals would see both the European nations advance while eliminating Algeria.</p><p>West Germany scored in just 10 minutes and then for the remaining 80 minutes of the match, both teams showed no urgency to attack. The match became rather uneventful as both sides knew the current scoreline would benefit them equally.</p><p>Inside the stadium, fans began to express their anger by waving money and shouting and booing while commentators globally figured out what was going on and spoke out against the teams' morals. </p><p>The problem did not exactly pertain to rulebreaking, but rather a code of ethical gameplay and at a larger viewpoint, the credibility of the FIFA World Cup.</p><p>After immense backlash, FIFA decided to change the competition's format. Starting in the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, all final group-stage matches were to be played simultaneously.</p><p>Over the years, this system has proven successful against the events similar to the one at Gijon and has also come to terminate any potential collusion and result manipulation. </p><p>But of course, incidents similar to the one at Gijon has happened outside the FIFA World Cup on the international stage.</p><p>In the UEFA Euros in 2004, Denmark and Sweden played to a equal 2-2 tie. Because of the tie-breaker scenario, this specific scoreline resulted in the elimination of Italy from the tournament. Both teams decided to play defensively in the dying minutes, preserving that exact result and it ended up sending both Scandinavian countries through to the quarterfinals.</p><p>Teams these days are no longer aware of the outcome of the other fixture, so are forced to focus entirely on securing the best result possible for them on the pitch.</p><p>Simultaneous kick-offs also reduce the possibility of teams working towards the bare minimum result required to advance. Instead, they are forced to remain competitive throughout the match, scoring as much as possible. </p><p>With 48 teams competing across 12 groups in the FIFA World Cup 2026, the eight best third-placed teams have been given a chance to advance to the knockout stages. </p><p>Synchronised kick-offs do still frustrate fans who are hoping to watch every match live but, they preserve the integrity of the competition, eliminate opportunities for manipulation and ensure every team earns there qualification through their own performances.</p><p>More than four decades after the Disgrace of Gijon, FIFA's solution remains the most effective way of guaranteeing fairness on football's biggest stage. </p>