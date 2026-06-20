FIFA World Cup 2026 | Football underdogs are not waiting

<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/fifa-world-cup">FIFA World Cup’s</a> opening round is barely done and already Cristiano Ronaldo finds himself under the scanner. At 41, his every touch is audited and every missed chance is magnified. Against DR Congo, considered a ‘rank outsider’, he managed just three shots and 25 touches; numbers that quickly turned into social media fodder. It felt harsh but also inevitable as narratives shift quickly from aura to output when legends age. </p>.<p>At first glance, you can understand the reaction as DR Congo (once Zaire) had returned to the World Cup after 52 years, carrying the baggage of a painful 1974 outing. Back then, they left without a point, conceded 14 goals, and suffered a 0-9 thrashing at the hands of now non-existent Yugoslavia. With that history, they were expected to be little more than a footnote against a Portugal side stacked with global superstars. A side far more than Ronaldo — with names like Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes and Vitinha forming a formidable core. And yet this wasn’t a mismatch in the way many expected. </p>.<p>Under Frenchman Sebastien Desabre, Congo are not a romantic underdog story but a carefully assembled, modern footballing unit as one need to scratch beneath the surface to unravel the truth.</p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | Paraguay's Miguel Almiron becomes first player to be red-carded for covering mouth.<p>Their squad composition shows a heavy European imprint, especially from elite leagues. West Ham’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka anchored the backline alongside Burnley’s Axel Tuanzebe while Newcastle’s Yoane Wissa leads the attack to etch his name in history by scoring their first-ever World Cup goal. </p>.<p>Real Betis veteran Cedric Bakambu, Ligue 1’s Chancel Mbemba and midfielders like Noah Sadiki and Edo Kayembe only shape them into a top-tier footballing environment. Surely not equals to Portugal but certainly not pushovers either. And that’s been the theme of this World Cup. </p>.<p>Cape Verde holding Spain to a frustrating draw, Egypt pushing Belgium to the brink before a late equaliser, Australia tactically outclassing Turkey; these can’t be isolated upsets. These teams are products of footballing ecosystems that extend beyond their borders, justifying FIFA’s expansion to 48 teams. As Zee5’s expert Paul Masefield neatly put it, the gap hasn’t closed overnight, it’s been shrinking quietly for years. </p>.<p>“It’s all down to development… grassroots, better coaching, nutrition, fitness,” the former footballer-turned TV pundit tells DHoS. “The gap used to be massive, now it’s getting smaller and smaller. A lot of it now is identifying players abroad, bringing in those with heritage ties, and combining that with proper development. The gap used to be huge, but now it’s closing because these countries are doing things smarter.”</p>.<p>Countries like DR Congo and Cape Verde are good examples, with a large chunk of their squads born and trained elsewhere. For Congo, a major chunk of their players have foreign birthplaces (France, Belgium, England) before switching allegiance. Wissa, Wan-Bissaka, Arthur Masuaku, Gael Kakuta are all products of European systems.</p>.<p>The point will be incomplete without Morocco, who showed the blueprint more vividly than anyone. Over 70 per cent of their squad in the last World Cup was foreign-born and was part of a project that started 15 years before. The outcome a deep run to the semifinals beating giants like Spain, Portugal and Belgium on the way. Experienced Scottish coach Pradhyum Reddy sees that model as less about shortcuts and more about alignment. </p>.<p>“Diaspora players help, no doubt, but they only work if the system knows how to use them,” says the 50-year-old Indian origin man. “Morocco didn’t just pick players, they built a structure where those players could thrive. That’s the difference.” </p>.<p>As per Pradhyum, identity isn’t diluted by foreign-born talent; it’s strengthened when there’s clarity in how the team wants to play. India, too, has flirted with this idea. </p>.<p>During former head coach Igor Stimac’s tenure, there was a push from the Croat to tap into overseas talent but nationality laws around dual citizenship stalled that momentum. Recent discussions hint at a possible shift, though any tangible change remains some distance away. Even if it happens, diaspora talent is a boost, not a cure.</p>.<p>The heavier lifting still lies in building a robust domestic system that feeds the national team consistently. That’s where Japan, South Korea and Australia stand apart. </p>.<p>Their rise has been decades in the making through structured leagues and youth development, leading to a steady pipeline to European football. Earlier, their World Cup appearances were about resilience; absorbing pressure, hoping for moments but now they look like teams that expect to compete. And the talent reflects that evolution. </p>.<p>Japan boast players like Takefusa Kubo (Real Sociedad), Ritsu Doan (Eintracht Frankfurt), and Ayase Ueda (Feyenoord). South Korea continue to lean on Son Heung-min, supported by Kim Min-jae (Bayern Munich) and Lee Kang-in (PSG). Australia’s spine includes Mathew Ryan, Harry Souttar, and emerging talents like Nestory Irankunda. These names aren’t just fringe players but are integral parts of serious European setups. The results are beginning to match the pedigree as well.</p>.<p>Japan clawing back twice against the Netherlands, Australia tactically dismantling Turkey, <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/south-korea">South Korea </a>rallying past Czechia to show these weren’t smash-and-grab jobs. They were performances built on familiarity with high-level football, understanding of opposition, and a belief that they belong at this stage.</p>.<p>There’s no longer that visible inferiority complex as they engage, impose, and even dominate some of the traditional names. Still, it would be premature to declare a complete power shift. </p>.<p>One round, however exciting, doesn’t rewrite history as consistency is the real test. The traditional giants still possess depth, experience and the ability to peak when it matters most. Stimac, back in India as an expert on Zee5’s panel, was quick to temper any such excitement. </p>.<p>“It’s too early to make conclusions after the first round. One game means nothing. Football is about confirming quality from game to game. It’s nice to see teams like Congo or Cape Verde perform well, it really is good for football, but repeating at that level, that’s what matters. Let’s wait for the group stage to finish before we start praising anyone too much.”</p>.<p>It’s a reminder that World Cups are marathons disguised as sprints, which means early surprises often fade unless backed by sustained performances. Reigning double Asian champion Qatar’s 0-6 humiliation after fighting Switzerland 1-1 to a draw is the noteworthy point in this case. However, it’s inportant to understand that different teams have taken different routes to get here. </p>.<p>A Japan’s century-long vision contrasts sharply with the Middle East’s investment-heavy approach. Saudi Arabia’s league boom and Qatar’s naturalisation policies — bringing in players like Pedro Miguel (Portugal), Lucas Mendes (Brazil), and others — have accelerated growth but not necessarily maturity. Even strong and considerably new youth systems such as Qatar’s Aspire Academy take time to translate into consistent senior success. </p>.<p>As Stimac bluntly put it: “You can’t buy that journey. Look at Japan, Korea, Australia, they are decades of structured work, proper systems, good coaching. People think money can fast-track it but it doesn’t work like that. You cannot replace that kind of process.”</p>.<p>It’s why some teams look ready to compete over a tournament while others still fluctuate between promise and vulnerability. In many ways, their current moment mirrors where Japan and Korea stood a decade ago; competitive, improving but not quite there yet. The difference now is that the gap is visibly narrower and teams aren’t waiting for validation anymore.</p>