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FIFA World Cup 2026 | Football underdogs are not waiting

No freebies on offer for traditional European and South American powerhouses in group stages
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 18:44 IST
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Asian powerhouse Japan are no longer in the shadows of their European rivals as they push for a deeper run.

Asian powerhouse Japan are no longer in the shadows of their European rivals as they push for a deeper run.

Portugal's Rafael Leao in action with DR Congo's Aaron Wan Bissaka.

Portugal's Rafael Leao in action with DR Congo's Aaron Wan Bissaka.

Credit: Reuters Photo

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Published 20 June 2026, 18:44 IST
FootballSports NewsFIFA World Cup 2026

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