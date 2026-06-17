FIFA World Cup 2026 | France win as Mbappe ignites World Cup opener

<p>East Rutherford: France shook themselves awake after a sleepy first half on Tuesday to beat Senegal 3-1 in the New York/New Jersey Stadium for a perfect start to their World Cup campaign.</p><p>While the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/africans">Africans</a> had looked the stronger team in the first half of the Group I match, the second period was a different matter as French class ultimately proved the difference.</p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | New Zealand's Sarpreet Singh becomes first player of Indian origin to feature in starting 11. <p>Inevitably, it was France captain <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kylian-mbappe">Kylian Mbappe</a> who broke the deadlock, unlocking the Senegalese defence in the 66th minute for a record-equalling 57th goal for his country.</p><p>Substitute Bradley Barcola added a second, and Mbappe broke Olivier Giroud's record with his 58th France goal thanks to a scorching strike from outside the box deep into added time, seconds after Ibrahim Mbaye's consolation strike for Senegal. Iraq play Norway in Boston in Group later on Tuesday.</p>