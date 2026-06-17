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FIFA World Cup 2026 | France win as Mbappe ignites World Cup opener

Inevitably, ‌it was France captain Kylian Mbappe ⁠who broke the deadlock, unlocking the Senegalese ‌defence in the 66th ‌minute for a record-equalling ‌57th goal for his ‌country.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 21:16 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 21:16 IST
FootballSports NewsFrance

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