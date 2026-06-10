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FIFA World Cup 2026 | From giant cut-outs in paddy fields to big screens, football fever grips Kerala

Giant cutouts of popular players like Lionel Messi, Critiano Ronaldo and Neymar appeared across the state while local football clubs have also set up big screens.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 13:59 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 13:59 IST
sportsFootballSports NewsKeralaCristiano RonaldoFootball NewsLionel MessiNeymarFIFAFifa world cupFIFA World Cup 2026

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