FIFA World Cup 2026 | From giant cut-outs in paddy fields to big screens, football fever grips Kerala

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: From huge cutouts of popular players to stretches decorated with festoons resembling colours of popular teams, Kerala is geared up for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fifa-world-cup-2026">FIFA World Cup 2026</a>.</p><p>The football fever of Kerala had even caught international attention last time with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fifa">FIFA</a> sharing pictures of huge cutouts in a river on the suburbs of Kozhikode.</p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | The 'Beautiful Game' is set to roll on under the shadow of the bayonet .<p>Keeping the spirits high, this time more such giant cut-outs of popular players like Lionel Messi, Critiano Ronaldo and Neymar appeared across the state well in advance. Local football clubs have also set up big screens to watch the game live. </p><p>"No problem that the matches are happening at odd hours. It's a once-in-a-four-year festival. Hence many of us are even prepared to take leave from our jobs," said Rahul V, a hardcore Brazil fan hailing from Mukkam in the suburbs of Kozhikode in north Kerala.</p><p>Children to elderly persons are joining hands to make the huge cut-outs of their fans. They pool money and also collect contributions from local residents, shops and commercial establishments to meet the expenses for the over a month long celebration. Some clubs in north Kerala even organise events like tournaments to raise funds.</p><p>North Kerala districts are more known for football craze. Hardcore fans are even giving their homes and vehicles the colours of their favourite teams. Kicking off the celebrations, the football lovers of Kozhikode carried out a rally with the fans wearing jerseys of their favourite team.</p><p>Serious and intense discussions and arguments over performance of players and review of matches are also integral parts of Kerala's football fever. </p>