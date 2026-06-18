FIFA World Cup 2026 | From ice to grass; The changing trends of sports in Canada

<p>Ice hockey may still define Canada's sporting identity, but football is gaining in popularity due to its simplicity and accessibility, and co-hosting the World Cup will be another huge boost for the sport, opines Canada defender Joel Waterman.</p><p>Football is Canada's fastest-growing sport, particularly among young people, with nearly a million registered players nationwide in a country where fans traditionally favour ice hockey, American and Canadian football, basketball and baseball. </p>.FIFA World Cup 2026: Compulsory ‘hydration breaks’ trigger debate on need and fairness.<p>"We're Canadian and obviously hockey has always been our top sport, but there's more kids playing soccer nowadays than ever before," said Waterman.</p><p>"In Toronto, they had little 5 v 5 pitches in the centre there and we went down there to watch. It was just great to see the passion and we want to create that community of football players and the next generation to come through and play for our national team."</p><p>The 30-year-old, who plays for Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire, grew up in Aldergrove in Langley, a community in British Columbia near Vancouver.</p><p>"It means the world," Waterman said of playing in Vancouver. "I'm only an hour from my hometown. This is obviously the province where I'm from.</p><p>"I have immense pride in representing those people that are from here and in those communities, representing my old clubs that I used to play for. So, it's a true honour.</p><p>(With Reuters inputs)</p>