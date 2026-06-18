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FIFA World Cup 2026 | From ice to grass; The changing trends of sports in Canada

Football is Canada's fastest-growing ‌sport, with nearly a million registered players in a country where fans traditionally favour ice hockey, American and Canadian football.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 10:44 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 10:44 IST
sportsFootballSports NewsCanadaFootball NewsFIFAVancouverFIFA World Cup 2026

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