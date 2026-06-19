FIFA World Cup 2026 | Gap between aristocracy and challengers ‌appears smaller than ever

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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Debutants in the expanded 48-team World Cup 2026 are narrowing the gap with football's elite.
Key points
• Expanded competition
The 48-team format has increased competition, with debutants like Cape Verde and Congo challenging traditional powers.
• Narrowing performance gap
Smaller nations now feature players from elite academies and European leagues, reducing technical and tactical disparities.
• Unexpected results
Spain, Portugal, Belgium, and France struggled against debutants, defying pre-tournament predictions of one-sided matches.
• African progress
African teams are progressing rapidly, with Senegal reaching the semi-finals in 2002 as a notable example.
• Global competitiveness
Coaches like Austria's Ralf Rangnick acknowledge the absence of 'easy opponents', highlighting the tournament's increased difficulty.
Key statistics
74%
Spain's possession percentage against Cape Verde
740
Portugal's passes completed against Congo
1
Congo's shot on target against Portugal
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 19 June 2026, 10:08 IST