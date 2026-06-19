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FIFA World Cup 2026 | Gap between aristocracy and challengers ‌appears smaller than ever

The performances of unheralded nations have challenged pre-tournament predictions that the expanded finals would be full of one-sided ‌contests.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 10:08 IST
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Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights

FIFA World Cup 2026 | Narrowed line between the Football elites and the debutants

In one line
Debutants in the expanded 48-team World Cup 2026 are narrowing the gap with football's elite.
Key points
Expanded competition
The 48-team format has increased competition, with debutants like Cape Verde and Congo challenging traditional powers.
Narrowing performance gap
Smaller nations now feature players from elite academies and European leagues, reducing technical and tactical disparities.
Unexpected results
Spain, Portugal, Belgium, and France struggled against debutants, defying pre-tournament predictions of one-sided matches.
African progress
African teams are progressing rapidly, with Senegal reaching the semi-finals in 2002 as a notable example.
Global competitiveness
Coaches like Austria's Ralf Rangnick acknowledge the absence of 'easy opponents', highlighting the tournament's increased difficulty.
Key statistics
74%
Spain's possession percentage against Cape Verde
740
Portugal's passes completed against Congo
1
Congo's shot on target against Portugal
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 19 June 2026, 10:08 IST
sportsFootballSports NewsFootball NewsWorld CupFIFAFifa world cupFIFA World Cup 2026

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