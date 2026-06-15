FIFA World Cup 2026 | Germany crush debutants Curacao 7-1 in Group E opener

<p>Houston: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/germany">Germany</a> walloped <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/curacao">Curacao</a> 7-1 in their World Cup opener on Sunday after Felix Nmecha scored the tournament's fastest goal so far and then drew a penalty in first-half stoppage time which Kai Havertz converted to extend the lead.</p><p>The four-times champions dominated from the start of the Group E match against the smallest nation to qualify for a World Cup and were rewarded when Nmecha curled a shot into the corner after a sublime one-two with Florian Wirtz in the sixth minute.</p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | Brazil held by Morocco 1-1 in their opener.<p>A determined Curacao side gave their fans something to cheer when Livano Comenencia's deflected shot beat goalkeeper Manuel Neuer to level but Germany quickly took control again with a Nico Schlotterbeck header and the Havertz penalty.</p><p>Germany picked up where they left off after the break with Jamal Musiala holding off a defender to slot home. Nathaniel Brown then notched a goal on his World Cup debut before Deniz Undav and Havertz added late goals to complete an easy victory.</p>