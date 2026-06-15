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FIFA World Cup 2026 | Germany crush debutants Curacao 7-1 in Group E opener

A determined Curacao side gave their fans something ‌to cheer when Livano ‌Comenencia's deflected shot beat goalkeeper ‌Manuel Neuer to level.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 19:19 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 19:19 IST
FootballSports NewsGermanyFIFA World Cup 2026Curacao

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