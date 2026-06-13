FIFA World Cup 2026 | Ghana slams Canada for denying visa to Thomas Partey

<p>Canada government's decision's to deny Ghana midfielder <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/football/arsenal-will-soon-see-best-of-partey-says-manager-mikel-arteta-961493.html">Thomas Partey</a> a visa for the country's World Cup game against Panama has drawn flak from the latter.</p><p>Partey, who is facing trial in Britain on rape charges, has pleaded not guilty to seven charges of rape and one count of sexual assault relating to allegations by four different women between 2020 and 2022.</p><p>Ghana's foreign ministry said in a statement that it understood the decision to be based on pending criminal proceedings in Britain. The 32-year-old is with the rest of the Ghana squad in Boston and will be eligible to play in their subsequent Group L matches against England in that city and versus Croatia in Philadelphia.</p><p>Ghana's foreign ministry said it had dispatched an official note of protest requesting that Canada review its decision.</p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | Qatar have a point to prove while chasing dream.<p>"The Government of the Republic of Ghana expresses strong reservations following the high-handed and extremely unfair decision by Canada," the statement said. "While respecting Canada’s sovereign right to enforce its immigration laws, Ghana considers that reliance on unproven charges in the absence of a judicial determination raises fundamental questions of fairness and proportionality."</p><p>A spokesperson for Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship said on Friday that the country has been consistent that hosting major events does not change immigration laws.</p><p>"Every person seeking to come to Canada is assessed individually, based on the facts available and the law that applies," the spokesperson said.</p><p>Meanwhile, world football governing body FIFA said it was not involved in the immigration processes of host countries.</p>.Somalia’s first World Cup referee barred from US, gets hero’s welcome back home.<p>Partey's case is the latest immigration-related controversy to flare at the World Cup, which is being co-hosted by Canada, the United States and Mexico. The US refused entry this week to Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan, who had been due to officiate at the tournament while Iraq's striker, Aymen Hussein, was held and questioned for nearly seven hours at Chicago's O'Hare airport.</p><p>The US authorities have also refused visas to some members of the Iran team's support staff as well as Senegalese and Ivory Coast fans.</p><p>(With inputs from agencies)</p>