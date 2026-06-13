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Homesportsfootball

FIFA World Cup 2026 | Ghana slams Canada for denying visa to Thomas Partey

The game's governing body ⁠said it was ⁠not involved in the immigration processes of host countries.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 12:12 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 12:12 IST
Sports NewsCanadaArsenalGhana

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