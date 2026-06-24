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FIFA World Cup 2026: Ghana witch doctor 'releases' Harry Kane from 'spell' after scoreless outing

Nana Kwaku Bonsam, a self-described spiritualist, had said before England's Group L clash with Ghana that he would cast ​a spell to ⁠stop Kane from scoring.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 17:26 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 17:26 IST
FootballHarry KaneTrendingFIFA World Cup 2026

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