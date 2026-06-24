FIFA World Cup 2026: Ghana witch doctor 'releases' Harry Kane from 'spell' after scoreless outing

<p>Missouri: A Ghanaian witch doctor says he has "released" England captain Harry Kane from his spell after the striker failed to find the net in Tuesday's goalless draw at the World Cup.</p><p>Nana Kwaku Bonsam, a self-described spiritualist, had said before England's Group L clash with Ghana that he would cast a spell to stop Kane from scoring.</p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | Respite for Iran as Team Melli is cleared to enter US two days before crucial match against Egypt .<p>"Now, I am going to release Harry Kane so that, his next match, he can score. Harry, I will come and visit you. Don't be offended. We are friends," Bonsam said in a video posted on social media.</p>.<p>Kane scored twice in England's 4-2 victory over Croatia in their World Cup opener, but against Ghana the Bayern Munich striker blazed his best chance over the bar from close range in stoppage time, denying England a victory that would have secured their place in the knockout stage.</p><p>He said he was not dwelling on Tuesday's late miss, however.</p><p>"I was waiting for an opportunity like that to fall my way," he said. "It did and I just couldn't quite get over the ball. But I've been a striker long enough to know they don't always go in."</p>