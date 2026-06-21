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FIFA World Cup 2026 | Goalkeeper Eloy Room shines as Curacao hold Ecuador for historic WC draw

American Tim Howard holds the World Cup record for all-time saves with 16, but that was after extra time, in the ⁠U.S. loss to ‌Belgium in the round of 16 in 2014.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 04:40 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 04:40 IST
Sports NewsWorld CupFIFAFIFA World Cup 2026EcuadorgoalkeeperCuracao

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