FIFA World Cup 2026 | Goalless draw helps Australia advance to knockout round, Paraguay still in with a chance

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Concise summary of key highlights
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Australia and Paraguay advance to the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout rounds after a scoreless draw in Group D.
Key facts
• Australia's historic advance
Australia secured their third-ever knockout-stage appearance in seven World Cup participations after a 0-0 draw with Paraguay.
• Paraguay's narrow escape
Paraguay remain in contention for the knockout rounds as one of the eight best third-placed teams, despite a goal-differential disadvantage.
• Group D standings
The United States topped Group D with six points, while Australia and Paraguay finished on four points each.
• Tactical stalemate in Santa Clara
The match saw minimal attacking play, with Australia holding a 12-7 shots advantage but only five on target.
Key statistics
3
Australia's World Cup knockout-stage appearances
12-7
Australia's shots vs Paraguay's shots
5
Shots on target by Australia
-2
Paraguay's goal differential
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 26 June 2026, 05:25 IST