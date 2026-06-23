FIFA World Cup 2026 | Gritty Algeria come from behind to beat Jordan

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Concise summary of key highlights
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Algeria secure knockout round berth with dramatic comeback win over Jordan in FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J.
Key highlights
• Algeria's comeback victory
Algeria overturned a first-half deficit with second-half goals from Nadhir Benbouali and Amine Gouiri to beat Jordan 2-1 and advance to the knockout rounds.
• Mahrez's influential return
Riyad Mahrez started against Jordan after being benched against Argentina, creating key chances and influencing Algeria's attacking play.
• Historic grudge match
Algeria face Austria in a potential revenge fixture, 44 years after the controversial 'Disgrace of Gijon' at the 1982 World Cup.
• Argentina's group progression
Defending champions Argentina secured top spot in Group J with a 2-0 win over Austria, setting up a potential Round of 16 clash.
• Jordan's World Cup debut ends
Jordan, making their FIFA World Cup debut, were eliminated after consecutive defeats to Austria and Algeria.
Key statistics
2
Goals scored by Algeria in second half
3
Algeria's group points after victory
5
Messi's goals for Argentina in the tournament
44
Years since Algeria's last World Cup match against Austria
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 23 June 2026, 06:05 IST