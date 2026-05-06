<p>Iranian Football Federation chief (FFIRI) chief Mehdi Taj said FIFA must guarantee that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is not insulted by the United States if the national team is to travel to the country to play at the World Cup in June.</p><p>An FFIRI delegation, including Taj, turned back from the Canadian border last week because of what they said was disrespectful treatment at the hands of immigration officials as they tried to attend the FIFA Congress in Vancouver.</p><p>Taj said the decision to return home had been their own choice but Canada's immigration minister later confirmed to parliament that the FFIRI president's visa had been cancelled while he was in the air because of his links to the IRGC.</p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | Iran will compete 'for sure' despite war, asserts Gianni Infantino.<p>Canada listed the IRGC, an elite military force whose purpose is to protect Shi'ite Muslim clerical rule in Iran, as a "terrorist entity" in 2024, five years after the US did the same.</p><p>FIFA Secretary-General Mattias Grafstrom sent a letter expressing regret at the "inconvenience and disappointment" the Iranians had experienced in Canada and inviting FFIRI to Zurich on May 20 for a meeting about their World Cup preparations.</p><p>Taj told state broadcaster IRIB that he would be seeking assurances from the governing body about the treatment of the Iranian delegation in the US.</p><p>"We need a guarantee there, for our trip, that they have no right to insult the symbols of our system — especially the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps," he said on the sidelines of a pro-government night rally in Tehran.</p>.Trump's envoy urges FIFA to swap Iran with Italy for World Cup: Report.<p>US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said last week Washington had no objections to Iranian players participating in the tournament but no one with ties to the IRGC would be admitted to the country.</p><p>Taj, who served as a high-ranking official with the IRGC in Isfahan Province before moving into football administration, said anything short of cast-iron guarantees could result in the Iranian delegation turning back at the US border.</p><p>"We are going to the World Cup, for which we qualified, and our host is FIFA - not Mr. Trump or America," he added.</p><p>Iran's participation in the World Cup has been in question since the U.S. and Israel launched air strikes on the Islamic Republic in late February.</p><p>With Iranian top-flight football suspended, the home-based players have been in a training camp in Tehran preparing for the tournament.</p><p>Taj said the FFIRI were hoping to set up at least one friendly with a "very good team" in neighbouring Turkey, where Iran played matches against Nigeria and Costa Rica in late March.</p><p>The FIFA World Cup 2026, the first edition of the global showpiece to feature 48 teams - will be co-hosted by Canada, alongside the United States and Mexico, from June 11 to July 19.</p><p>Iran's World Cup group games against New Zealand, Belgium and Egypt, respectively, from June 15-26. The first two games are at the NFL stadium of the Los Angeles Rams and the third is at the Seattle Seahawks' stadium.</p><p>If Team Melli advances as runner-up in its group, the team could face the US in the round of 32 at the Dallas Cowboys' stadium on July 3.</p><p>(With inputs from agencies)</p>