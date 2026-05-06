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FIFA World Cup 2026 | Guarantees over IRGC respect essential to travel to US: Iran FA chief Taj

Canada listed the IRGC, an elite military force whose purpose is to protect Shi'ite Muslim clerical rule in ​Iran, as a 'terrorist entity' in 2024.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 05:08 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 05:08 IST
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