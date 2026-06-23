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FIFA World Cup 2026 | Haaland's second World Cup double lifts Norway past Senegal

Norway and France ⁠will battle it out on Friday to decide who tops the group.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 03:24 IST
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Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights

FIFA World Cup 2026 | Haaland's second World Cup double lifts Norway past Senegal

In one line
Erling Haaland's two goals secure Norway's knockout stage spot in their first World Cup in 28 years.
Key highlights
Haaland's brace
Erling Haaland scored two goals in Norway's 3-2 victory over Senegal, bringing his World Cup tally to four goals in two matches.
Group I standings
Norway and France will contest the group winner on Friday after both secured knockout stage places.
Senegal's resilience
Senegal fought back with two goals but fell short, leaving them dependent on other results to advance.
Defensive lapses
Norway capitalised on Senegal's defensive errors, including a misjudged clearance and a crossbar rebound.
Atmospheric challenges
Heavy rain and thunderstorms disrupted play and travel, though conditions improved as the match progressed.
Key statistics
4
Haaland's World Cup goals
28 years
Years since Norway's last World Cup
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 23 June 2026, 03:24 IST
senegalFootballSports NewsFootball NewsErling HaalandNorwayFIFA World Cup 2026

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