FIFA World Cup 2026 | Haaland's second World Cup double lifts Norway past Senegal

Erling Haaland's two goals secure Norway's knockout stage spot in their first World Cup in 28 years.

In one line

Key highlights

• Haaland's brace Erling Haaland scored two goals in Norway's 3-2 victory over Senegal, bringing his World Cup tally to four goals in two matches.

• Group I standings Norway and France will contest the group winner on Friday after both secured knockout stage places.

• Senegal's resilience Senegal fought back with two goals but fell short, leaving them dependent on other results to advance.

• Defensive lapses Norway capitalised on Senegal's defensive errors, including a misjudged clearance and a crossbar rebound.