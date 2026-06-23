FIFA World Cup 2026 | Haaland's second World Cup double lifts Norway past Senegal

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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Erling Haaland's two goals secure Norway's knockout stage spot in their first World Cup in 28 years.
Key highlights
• Haaland's brace
Erling Haaland scored two goals in Norway's 3-2 victory over Senegal, bringing his World Cup tally to four goals in two matches.
• Group I standings
Norway and France will contest the group winner on Friday after both secured knockout stage places.
• Senegal's resilience
Senegal fought back with two goals but fell short, leaving them dependent on other results to advance.
• Defensive lapses
Norway capitalised on Senegal's defensive errors, including a misjudged clearance and a crossbar rebound.
• Atmospheric challenges
Heavy rain and thunderstorms disrupted play and travel, though conditions improved as the match progressed.
Key statistics
4
Haaland's World Cup goals
28 years
Years since Norway's last World Cup
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Published 23 June 2026, 03:24 IST