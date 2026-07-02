FIFA World Cup 2026 | Harry Kane delivers when England needed him most

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Concise summary of key highlights
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Harry Kane's two goals rescued England from a shock defeat against DR Congo in the 2026 World Cup.
Key highlights
• England's early struggles
DR Congo took an early lead, dominating play for 74 minutes with England struggling to create clear chances.
• Kane's dramatic equaliser
England's captain scored in the 75th minute from a cross by Anthony Gordon, reigniting hope for the Three Lions.
• Winning goal sealed victory
Kane's 86th-minute strike, a powerful shot from outside the box, secured England's comeback win.
• Record-breaking performance
Kane's brace extended his England goals tally to 84 and surpassed Pele's World Cup goals record.
• Lessons for future matches
England's defensive vulnerabilities were exposed, requiring improvements ahead of their next fixture against Mexico.
Key statistics
Four times more than DR Congo
England's shots on target
84
Kane's England goals tally
12 (surpassing Pele's record)
Kane's World Cup goals
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 02 July 2026, 06:31 IST