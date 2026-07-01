Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsfootball

FIFA World Cup 2026 | Harry Kane double rescues England in comeback win over DR Congo

England will play Mexico ​in the ​last 16 at the Azteca Stadium on ​Sunday.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 18:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 July 2026, 18:21 IST
FootballSports NewsEnglandFifa world cupHarry KaneCongoFIFA World Cup 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us