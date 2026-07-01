FIFA World Cup 2026 | Harry Kane double rescues England in comeback win over DR Congo

<p>Atlanta: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/harry-kane">Captain Harry Kane</a> came to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/england">England's</a> rescue as they came from a goal down in a battling 2-1 win over the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congo">Democratic Republic of Congo</a> on Wednesday to seal their place in the last 16 of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fifa-world-cup-2026">World Cup</a>.</p><p>Kane rifled home the winner four minutes from time, after equalising in the 75th minute, spinning away from his marker before heading home Anthony Gordon's cross.</p><p>Brian Cipenga gave DR Congo a shock seventh-minute lead, the unmarked winger taking control of the ball wide in the box before drilling a low strike with his right foot to beat keeper Jordan Pickford at his near post.</p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | England should be wary of DR Congo challenge in Round-of-32 fixture.<p>Congolese keeper Lionel Mpasi made excellent saves from Jude Bellingham and Kane, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka blocking a goalbound effort from Marcus Rashford.</p><p>At the other end, Yoane Wissa hit the post from inside the six-yard area before the break.</p><p>England will play Mexico in the last 16 at the Azteca Stadium on Sunday. </p>