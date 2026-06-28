FIFA World Cup 2026 | Here is the round of 32 fixtures, schedule

<p>After 72 games were played to eliminate just 12 of the 48 teams at the largest-ever <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fifa-world-cup-2026">FIFA World Cup</a>, the knockout phase of the 2026 edition is finally set to begin.</p><p>All of the pre-tournament favorites — France, Spain, England, Argentina — made it through, and a few surprise sides are through, too.</p><p>Cape Verde, in their first-ever World Cup appearance, drew all three of their group-stage matches to advance. The Democratic Republic of the Congo got out of the group stage for the first time in their second World Cup. The other time the Leopards were in the event, they were playing as Zaire in 1974.</p><p>Cape Verde's reward is a round of 32 matchup with the defending champions, Argentina, on July 4 in Miami Gardens, Florida. DR Congo will square off with England on July 1 in Atlanta.</p><p>The strong showing by Cape Verde, the third-smallest country ever to compete at the World Cup, is part of a larger success story for African nations. Nine of the continent's 10 representatives advanced to the knockout stage.</p><p>The round of 32 will include 13 teams from Europe, five from South America and two from Asia. The only three North American teams moving on are the co-hosts: Mexico, the United States and Canada.</p><p>The most notable team that failed to advance was Uruguay, who were No. 16 in the FIFA rankings entering the tournament.</p><p>No. 20 Iran drew all three of their group matches and were seconds away from qualifying for the round of 32 before <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/football/fifa-world-cup-2026-austria-draw-with-algeria-in-wc-thriller-to-progress-and-send-iran-home-4054893">Austria scored a last-minute equaliser against Algeria on Saturday</a>. That tally dropped Algeria into the eighth and final qualifying third-place slot and eliminated Team Melli.</p><p>Only three sides won all three of their group-stage matches: Argentina, France and Mexico.</p> .FIFA World Cup 2026 | Seventh heaven for Messi as Argentina beat Jordan 3-1.<p>Here is the full schedule for World Cup 2026 round of 32 matches following completion of the group stage:</p><p><strong>Round of 32 fixtures</strong></p><p><strong>Monday, June 29</strong></p><p>South Africa vs Canada, Los Angeles Stadium (12:30 pm, IST)</p><p>Brazil vs Japan, Houston Stadium (10:30 pm, IST)</p>.<p><strong>Tuesday, June 30</strong></p><p>Germany vs Paraguay, Boston Stadium (2 am, IST)</p><p>Netherlands vs Morocco, Estadio Monterrey (6:30 am, IST)</p><p>Ivory Coast vs Norway, Dallas Stadium (10:30 pm, IST)</p> <p><strong>Wednesday, July 1</strong></p><p>France vs Sweden, New York New Jersey Stadium (2:30 am, IST)</p><p>Mexico vs Ecuador, Mexico City Stadium (6:30 am, IST)</p><p>England vs DR Congo, Atlanta Stadium (9:30 pm, IST)</p>.<p><strong>Thursday, July 2</strong></p><p>Belgium vs Senegal, Seattle Stadium (1:30 am, IST)</p><p>USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, San Francisco Bay Area Stadium (5:30 am, IST)</p>.<p><strong>Friday, July 3</strong></p><p>Spain vs Austria, Los Angeles Stadium (12:30 am, IST)</p><p>Portugal vs Croatia, Toronto Stadium (4:30 am, IST)</p><p>Switzerland vs Algeria, BC Place, Vancouver (8:30 am, IST)</p><p>Australia vs Egypt, Dallas Stadium (11:30 am, IST)</p>.<p><strong>Saturday, July 4</strong></p><p>Argentina vs Cape Verde, Miami Stadium (3:30 am, IST)</p><p>Colombia vs Ghana, Kansas City Stadium (7 am, IST)</p> <p>The round of 16 runs from July 4 to 7, with the quarterfinals scheduled for July 9 to 11. The first semifinal is scheduled for July 14 in Arlington with the second to be played the following day in Atlanta.</p><p>The third-place match will be held in Miami Gardens on July 18 ahead of the final on July 19 in East Rutherford.</p>.<p><em>(With agency inputs)</em></p>