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FIFA World Cup 2026 | Here is the round of 32 fixtures, schedule

The ⁠round of 32 will include 13 teams from Europe, five from South America and two from Asia
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 06:50 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 06:50 IST
FootballSports NewsFifa world cupFIFA World Cup 2026

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