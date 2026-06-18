FIFA World Cup 2026 | How AFCON teams fared in their World Cup outings

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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
African teams show resilience and promise at the FIFA World Cup 2026, with standout performances and early lessons.
Key points
• Morocco's strong start
Morocco held Brazil to a 1-1 draw, proving their ability to compete with top-tier teams after their historic 2022 World Cup run.
• Ivory Coast's late winner
Amad Diallo scored in the 90th minute to secure a 1-0 victory over Ecuador, ending a 12-year World Cup absence.
• Cape Verde's historic draw
The underdog team held Spain to a 0-0 draw, showcasing defensive resilience against a title favourite.
• Tunisia's heavy defeat
Tunisia suffered a 1-5 loss to Sweden, leading to the immediate sacking of manager Sabri Lamouchi.
• Senegal's competitive loss
Senegal matched France for large periods but fell 1-3, highlighting their potential despite the defeat.
Key statistics
9
Number of African teams in FIFA World Cup 2026
12 years
Time since Ivory Coast last appeared in the World Cup
5
Tunisia's goals conceded against Sweden
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 18 June 2026, 08:54 IST