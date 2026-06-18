FIFA World Cup 2026 | How AFCON teams fared in their World Cup outings

African teams show resilience and promise at the FIFA World Cup 2026, with standout performances and early lessons.

In one line

Key points

• Morocco's strong start Morocco held Brazil to a 1-1 draw, proving their ability to compete with top-tier teams after their historic 2022 World Cup run.

• Ivory Coast's late winner Amad Diallo scored in the 90th minute to secure a 1-0 victory over Ecuador, ending a 12-year World Cup absence.

• Cape Verde's historic draw The underdog team held Spain to a 0-0 draw, showcasing defensive resilience against a title favourite.

• Tunisia's heavy defeat Tunisia suffered a 1-5 loss to Sweden, leading to the immediate sacking of manager Sabri Lamouchi.