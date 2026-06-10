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FIFA World Cup 2026 | Huge security goof up as passport details of all Argentina players including Lionel Messi gets leaked to public

The passport numbers, ​listed on the official team sheet, should have been blurred before being released to the media and the ​public.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 12:48 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 12:48 IST
sportsFootballSports NewsFootball NewsLionel MessiWorld CupFIFAFifa world cupFIFA World Cup 2026

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