FIFA World Cup 2026 | Huge security goof up as passport details of all Argentina players including Lionel Messi gets leaked to public

<p>A security oversight leaked the passport details of every player in the Argentina squad for pre-World Cup warm-up friendly against Iceland, including their skipper and talisman striker <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lionel-messi">Lionel Messi</a>, media reports said.</p><p>The passport numbers, listed on the official team sheet, should have been blurred before being released to the media and the public. </p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | The 'Beautiful Game' is set to roll on under the shadow of the bayonet .<p>But in Alabama's Jordan-Hare Stadium, they were circulated without redaction. </p><p>Argentina won the match 3-0 in front of over 88,000 people, as Messi marked his return from a hamstring injury by scoring within two minutes of coming on in the second half.</p><p>Lautaro Martinez was fouled in the box after receiving a through-ball from Messi.</p><p>Messi calmly converted the resulting penalty to put his team 2-0 ahead and became Argentina's oldest goalscorer at the age of 38 years and 11 months, two months older than Angel Labruna, who had held the previous record since 1957.</p><p>Argentina will kick off their <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fifa-world-cup-2026">FIFA World Cup 2026</a> title defence with a Group J match against Algeria on June 17.</p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/world-cup">World Cup</a> to be co-hosted by USA, Mexico and Canada will have a record 48 teams in the fray. </p>