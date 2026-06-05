FIFA World Cup 2026 | Iran beats Mali in last warm-up game before heading to Tijuana

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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Iran defeat Mali 2-0 in final warm-up ahead of uncertain World Cup 2026 participation.
Key points
• Iran's warm-up success
Iran secured a 2-0 victory over Mali in their final pre-World Cup friendly, marking three wins and one loss in four matches this year.
• World Cup base relocation
Iran will base themselves in Tijuana, Mexico, after the U.S. declined their original Arizona location due to political tensions.
• Visa complications
While Mexico visas are confirmed, U.S. entry visas for the squad remain pending, posing a risk to their tournament participation.
• IRGC travel restrictions
U.S. and Canada prohibit officials linked to Iran’s IRGC from accompanying the team, complicating logistics.
• World Cup preparation
Iran’s domestic league suspension has limited competitive match play, relying solely on friendlies ahead of their June 15 opener.
Key statistics
3 wins and 1 loss
Iran's friendly record in 2025
June 11
World Cup 2026 start date
3 (vs New Zealand, Belgium, Egypt)
Iran's group-stage matches
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Published 05 June 2026, 05:52 IST