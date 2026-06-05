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FIFA World Cup 2026 | Iran beats Mali in last warm-up game before heading to Tijuana

Goals from Saeid Ezatolahi and Ramin Rezaeian either side ‌of half-time gave Team ​Melli a record of three wins and a single loss in their four friendlies this year.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 05:52 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

FIFA World Cup 2026 | Iran beats Mali in last warm-up game before heading to Tijuana

In one line
Iran defeat Mali 2-0 in final warm-up ahead of uncertain World Cup 2026 participation.
Key points
Iran's warm-up success
Iran secured a 2-0 victory over Mali in their final pre-World Cup friendly, marking three wins and one loss in four matches this year.
World Cup base relocation
Iran will base themselves in Tijuana, Mexico, after the U.S. declined their original Arizona location due to political tensions.
Visa complications
While Mexico visas are confirmed, U.S. entry visas for the squad remain pending, posing a risk to their tournament participation.
IRGC travel restrictions
U.S. and Canada prohibit officials linked to Iran’s IRGC from accompanying the team, complicating logistics.
World Cup preparation
Iran’s domestic league suspension has limited competitive match play, relying solely on friendlies ahead of their June 15 opener.
Key statistics
3 wins and 1 loss
Iran's friendly record in 2025
June 11
World Cup 2026 start date
3 (vs New Zealand, Belgium, Egypt)
Iran's group-stage matches
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 05 June 2026, 05:52 IST
sportsFootballSports NewsIranWorld CupFifa world cupFIFA World Cup 2026

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