FIFA World Cup 2026 | Iran beats Mali in last warm-up game before heading to Tijuana

Iran defeat Mali 2-0 in final warm-up ahead of uncertain World Cup 2026 participation.

In one line

Key points

• Iran's warm-up success Iran secured a 2-0 victory over Mali in their final pre-World Cup friendly, marking three wins and one loss in four matches this year.

• World Cup base relocation Iran will base themselves in Tijuana, Mexico, after the U.S. declined their original Arizona location due to political tensions.

• Visa complications While Mexico visas are confirmed, U.S. entry visas for the squad remain pending, posing a risk to their tournament participation.

• IRGC travel restrictions U.S. and Canada prohibit officials linked to Iran’s IRGC from accompanying the team, complicating logistics.