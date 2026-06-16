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Homesportsfootball

FIFA World Cup 2026 | Iran draw 2-2 with New Zealand in politically charged match in Los Angeles

Iran responded 10 minutes later with a super goal from Mohammad ‌Mohebbi, who headed Rezaeian's perfect cross in off the far post to ‌make it 2-2.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 04:21 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 04:21 IST
sportsFootballNew ZealandLos AngelesFIFA

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