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FIFA World Cup 2026 | Iran FA chief to meet Infantino seeking assurances

Iran's participation in the World Cup has been in question since the US and Israel launched air strikes on the Islamic Republic ⁠in late February.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 05:34 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 05:34 IST
FootballSports NewsIranGianni InfantinoFIFA World Cup 2026

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