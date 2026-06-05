FIFA World Cup 2026 | Iran hand passports of players to US embassy for visa approval

Iran's football team submits passports to the US embassy in Turkey for World Cup 2026 visa approval amid geopolitical tensions.

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Key points

• Passport submission Iran's football federation handed players' passports to the US embassy in Ankara for visa processing, following FIFA's instructions.

• Geopolitical context Visas are sought amid ongoing US-Iran negotiations to end the Middle East conflict that began in February.

• Travel and base camp Team Melli will fly from Turkey to Spain on June 6, then to their Mexico base in Tijuana, which has already issued visas.

• Potential visa refusal Iran warned FIFA that visa denials could lead to unspecified actions, including affecting technical staff and delegation members.