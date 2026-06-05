FIFA World Cup 2026 | Iran hand passports of players to US embassy for visa approval

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Iran's football team submits passports to the US embassy in Turkey for World Cup 2026 visa approval amid geopolitical tensions.
Key points
• Passport submission
Iran's football federation handed players' passports to the US embassy in Ankara for visa processing, following FIFA's instructions.
• Geopolitical context
Visas are sought amid ongoing US-Iran negotiations to end the Middle East conflict that began in February.
• Travel and base camp
Team Melli will fly from Turkey to Spain on June 6, then to their Mexico base in Tijuana, which has already issued visas.
• Potential visa refusal
Iran warned FIFA that visa denials could lead to unspecified actions, including affecting technical staff and delegation members.
• Group matches in the US
Iran's three group-stage matches are in Los Angeles, Seattle, and another US city, with the World Cup co-hosted by the US, Mexico, and Canada.
Key statistics
48
World Cup 2026 participating teams
June 15, June 21, June 27
Iran's group-stage match dates
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Published 05 June 2026, 12:33 IST