FIFA World Cup 2026 | Alireza Beiranvand does the star turn as Iran keep hopes alive by holding Belgium

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Concise summary of key highlights
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Iran held Belgium to a goalless draw in the 2026 World Cup, keeping their qualification hopes alive despite travel restrictions and political tensions.
Key highlights
• Iran's defensive resilience
Iran's goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand made seven crucial saves to secure a goalless draw against Belgium, keeping their World Cup hopes alive.
• Belgium's struggles
Belgium, unbeaten in 15 competitive matches, failed to score for the 53rd consecutive shot at the World Cup, extending their goal drought.
• Political backdrop
Iran's match in Los Angeles featured fans from the diaspora supporting Team Melli while protesting the Iranian government, with boos for the national anthem.
• Belgium's red card
Belgium's Nathan Ngoy received a straight red card for a reckless foul on Mehdi Taremi, denying Iran a clear scoring opportunity.
• Team Melli's challenges
Iran's World Cup campaign has been chaotic due to US travel restrictions, forcing them to move training bases and limiting their movements.
Key statistics
15 competitive matches
Belgium's unbeaten streak
53 consecutive shots without scoring
Belgium's World Cup goal drought
7 saves
Iran's goalkeeper saves
1 straight red card
Belgium's red cards
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 21 June 2026, 22:41 IST