<p>The Iran Football Federation is reportedly negotiating with the game's global governing body to relocate the country's first-round matches at the FIFA World Cup 2026 to Mexico from the United States, citing the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.</p><p>The move was confirmed by the Iran's embassy in Mexico.</p><p>"When (US President Donald) Trump has explicitly stated that he cannot ensure the security of the Iranian national team, we will certainly not travel to America," Iranian football chief Mehdi Taj said in remarks posted on the embassy's X account.</p>.<p>"We're currently negotiating with FIFA to hold Iran's matches in the World Cup in Mexico."</p><p>Iran's participation at this summer's finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico has been thrown into doubt since ever since tensions in the Middle East escalated on February 28. </p><p>As per schedule, Iran is team due to play two of its group matches in Los Angeles (June 15 vs New Zealand, June 21 vs Belgium) and one in Seattle (June 26 vs Egypt).<br><br>The team's base camp for the tournament is currently slated to be located in Tucson, Arizona.</p><p>Abolfazl Pasandideh, Iran's ambassador to Mexico, denounced "the US government's lack of co-operation regarding visa issuance and the provision of logistical support" for the Iranian delegation ahead of the World Cup, in a statement published on the embassy's website.</p><p>Iran's sports minister said last week it was not possible for the Iranian players to participate in the tournament after the US launched airstrikes alongside Israel against Tehran, killing the Islamic Republic's supreme leader.</p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | Will Iran pull out of the quadrennial extravaganza?.<p>An official withdrawal would be the first in the modern era and leave FIFA with the urgent task of finding a replacement.</p><p>The FIFA World Cup 2026, to be co-hosted by USA, Mexico and Canada will be held from June 11 to July 19. With 48 teams in the fray, it will be the biggest in the World Cup history.</p><p>(With inputs from agencies)</p>