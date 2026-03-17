Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsfootball

FIFA World Cup 2026 | Iran negotiating to move games from USA to Mexico

The move was confirmed by the Iran's embassy in Mexico.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 05:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 March 2026, 05:24 IST
FootballSports NewsIranWorld CupFifa world cupFIFA World Cup 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us