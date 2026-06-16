FIFA World Cup 2026 | Iran snatch more than a 'point' in their stalemate with New Zealand

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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Iran’s World Cup 2026 opener against New Zealand was overshadowed by political tensions and diaspora divisions.
Key highlights
• Politically charged opener
The match in Los Angeles unfolded amid diplomatic tensions, war, and a divided Iranian diaspora, with fans expressing competing loyalties.
• Divided fanbase
Supporters in the stadium alternated between cheering for Iran and voicing opposition to the Tehran government, creating a fractured atmosphere.
• Dramatic comeback
Iran twice came from behind to secure a 2-2 draw, with veteran Ramin Rezaeian scoring both equalisers in a tightly contested match.
• Logistical challenges
The Iranian team faced last-minute relocation of their training camp from Arizona to Mexico due to visa issues, complicating their World Cup campaign.
• Symbolic significance
The draw symbolised more than a point for Iran, reflecting resilience amid political and logistical hurdles in their World Cup journey.
Key statistics
70,000
Attendance at the match
2
Iran’s goals scored in the match
2
New Zealand’s goals scored in the match
32nd minute
Time of Iran’s first equalising goal
64th minute
Time of Iran’s second equalising goal
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 16 June 2026, 06:16 IST