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FIFA World Cup 2026 | Iran target fitness revival at Turkey camp after war-enforced break

Iran will play Gambia in a friendly on May 29 ‌before coach Amir Ghalenoei names his final 26-man squad for the World Cup campaign by the FIFA deadline on June 1.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 07:37 IST
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Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights

FIFA World Cup 2026 | Iran focused on fitness in Turkey after war-enforced furlough

In one line
Iran's football team trains in Turkey for the 2026 World Cup after a seven-week hiatus due to regional conflicts.
Key points
Suspended league season
The Persian Gulf Pro League was halted after US and Israel strikes in February, leaving players inactive for seven weeks.
Limited preparation time
Coach Ghalenoei aims to bridge a 20-25% fitness gap in a 2.5-3 week training camp before the World Cup.
Squad selection deadline
The final 26-man squad must be named by June 1, following a friendly against Gambia on May 29.
Group stage fixtures
Iran will face New Zealand, Belgium, and Egypt in Los Angeles and Seattle in June 2026.
Travel concerns
Iran's FA seeks guarantees over IRGC respect to ensure safe travel to the US for the tournament.
Key statistics
Seven weeks
Duration of league suspension
2.5 to 3 weeks
Training camp duration
20 to 25%
Estimated fitness gap
June 1
Squad selection deadline
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 19 May 2026, 07:37 IST
sportsFootballSports NewsFootball NewsIranWorld CupFifa world cupFIFA World Cup 2026

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