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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Iran's football team trains in Turkey for the 2026 World Cup after a seven-week hiatus due to regional conflicts.
Key points
• Suspended league season
The Persian Gulf Pro League was halted after US and Israel strikes in February, leaving players inactive for seven weeks.
• Limited preparation time
Coach Ghalenoei aims to bridge a 20-25% fitness gap in a 2.5-3 week training camp before the World Cup.
• Squad selection deadline
The final 26-man squad must be named by June 1, following a friendly against Gambia on May 29.
• Group stage fixtures
Iran will face New Zealand, Belgium, and Egypt in Los Angeles and Seattle in June 2026.
• Travel concerns
Iran's FA seeks guarantees over IRGC respect to ensure safe travel to the US for the tournament.
Key statistics
Seven weeks
Duration of league suspension
2.5 to 3 weeks
Training camp duration
20 to 25%
Estimated fitness gap
June 1
Squad selection deadline
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 19 May 2026, 07:37 IST