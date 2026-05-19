Iran's football team trains in Turkey for the 2026 World Cup after a seven-week hiatus due to regional conflicts.

In one line

Key points

• Suspended league season The Persian Gulf Pro League was halted after US and Israel strikes in February, leaving players inactive for seven weeks.

• Limited preparation time Coach Ghalenoei aims to bridge a 20-25% fitness gap in a 2.5-3 week training camp before the World Cup.

• Squad selection deadline The final 26-man squad must be named by June 1, following a friendly against Gambia on May 29.

• Group stage fixtures Iran will face New Zealand, Belgium, and Egypt in Los Angeles and Seattle in June 2026.