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FIFA World Cup 2026 | Iran to lodge complaint over tournament travel restrictions

U.S. authorities require them to enter within 24 hours of a match and leave the same day, leading team coach Amir Ghalenoei to say Iran were the "most oppressed" team in the tournament.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 09:04 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 09:04 IST
sportsFootballFIFAFIFA World Cup 2026

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