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FIFA World Cup 2026 | Iran to lodge complaint with FIFA over travel curbs

Team Melli wanted to fly from their base camp in Tijuana, Mexico, to the United States two days before their next match, against Belgium in Los Angeles, but it was refused.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 06:10 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 06:10 IST
sportsFootballSports NewsFootball NewsVisaWorld CupFIFAFifa world cupFIFA World Cup 2026controversies

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