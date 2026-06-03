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FIFA World Cup 2026 | Iran to play final warm-up game behind closed doors

The decision was taken in line with the tactical objectives of Iran's head coach Amir Ghalenoei. Team Melli will then leave for Mexico on Saturday.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 09:51 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 09:51 IST
sportsFootballSports NewsFootball NewsFifa world cupFIFA World Cup 2026

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