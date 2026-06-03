FIFA World Cup 2026 | Iran to play final warm-up game behind closed doors

<p>The Iran national football team will play their final FIFA World Cup 2026 warm-up game behind closed doors in Turkey on Thursday (June 4) before departing for their tournament base in Mexico on Saturday (June 7).</p><p>Although it was one of the first teams to qualify, Team Melli's participation in the World Cup has been in doubt since the US and Israel launched air strikes on the Islamic Republic in late February.</p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | Moghanlou gets surprise call-up as Iran players apply for US and Canada visas .<p>The squad have played three friendlies in two training camps in Antalya since the start of the war - losing to Nigeria and beating Costa Rica and Gambia - and on Thursday will face Mali in the Turkish sea resort.</p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | Iran’s base camp moved from USA to Mexico.<p>"Considering the importance of the Iranian national football team's friendly match against Mali, and in line with the tactical objectives of Iran's head coach, tomorrow's match against Mali will be held behind closed doors and without media attendance," FFIRI said in a statement.</p><p>The FFIRI persuaded FIFA to allow the team to swap its tournament base from Tucson, Arizona, to Tijuana, Mexico.</p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | Guarantees over IRGC respect essential to travel to US: Iran FA chief Taj.<p>US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington had "no problem" with the Iranian team entering the country, but would not let officials or staff with ties to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) accompany them.</p><p>"What we're not going to allow is for them to embed in their delegation a bunch of people that we know have nothing to do with athletics and have ties to the IRGC or things of that nature, so we were going to watch that very closely," Rubio said during a House of Representatives committee hearing.</p><p>Both the U.S. and Canada, who are co-hosting the World Cup with Mexico, classify the IRGC as a "terrorist entity."</p><p>FFIRI President Mehdi Taj was refused entry into Canada for the FIFA Congress in late April because of his links to the elite military force.</p><p>The World Cup, co-hosted by the U.S., Canada and Mexico, runs from June 11 through July 19. For the first time in tournament history, it will have a record 48 teams.</p><p>Iran are scheduled to face New Zealand on June 15 and Belgium on June 21 in Los Angeles before taking on Egypt in Seattle five days later. </p><p>(With inputs from agencies)<br></p>