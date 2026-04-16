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FIFA World Cup 2026 | Iran will compete 'for sure' despite war, asserts Gianni Infantino

The FIFA chief acknowledged that it was not always possible to achieve the separation of sports and politics.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 06:26 IST
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Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights

FIFA World Cup 2026 | Iran will compete 'for sure' despite war, says Gianni Infantino

In one line
FIFA President confirms Iran's participation in 2026 World Cup despite Middle East tensions.
Key points
Iran's participation confirmed
FIFA President Gianni Infantino stated Iran will 'for sure' compete in the 2026 FIFA World Cup despite geopolitical tensions.
Politics vs
Infantino acknowledged the difficulty of separating sports from politics but emphasized FIFA's role in bridging divides.
Team's determination
Iran's national team expressed strong desire to play, with Infantino praising their skill and commitment after meeting them in Turkey.
Game location dispute
Iran requested FIFA move its 2026 World Cup games to Mexico, but the governing body rejected the proposal.
Tournament details
The 2026 World Cup, co-hosted by USA, Mexico, and Canada, will feature 48 teams and run from June 11 to July 19.
Key statistics
June 11 to July 19
Tournament duration
3
Number of co-hosting nations
48
Number of teams in 2026 World Cup
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 16 April 2026, 06:26 IST
FootballSports NewsIranFifa world cupGianni InfantinoFIFA World Cup 2026

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