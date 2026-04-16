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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
FIFA President confirms Iran's participation in 2026 World Cup despite Middle East tensions.
Key points
• Iran's participation confirmed
FIFA President Gianni Infantino stated Iran will 'for sure' compete in the 2026 FIFA World Cup despite geopolitical tensions.
• Politics vs
Infantino acknowledged the difficulty of separating sports from politics but emphasized FIFA's role in bridging divides.
• Team's determination
Iran's national team expressed strong desire to play, with Infantino praising their skill and commitment after meeting them in Turkey.
• Game location dispute
Iran requested FIFA move its 2026 World Cup games to Mexico, but the governing body rejected the proposal.
• Tournament details
The 2026 World Cup, co-hosted by USA, Mexico, and Canada, will feature 48 teams and run from June 11 to July 19.
Key statistics
June 11 to July 19
Tournament duration
3
Number of co-hosting nations
48
Number of teams in 2026 World Cup
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 16 April 2026, 06:26 IST