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Concise summary of key highlights
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Iran moved their FIFA World Cup 2026 base camp from Tucson to Tijuana due to security concerns amid Middle East conflicts.
Key points
• Original base camp
Iran initially selected a sports complex in Tucson, Arizona, as their World Cup headquarters.
• Relocation to Mexico
The team moved to Centro Xoloitzcuintle in Tijuana after joint U.S.-Israel strikes in late February raised security concerns.
• Visa complications
Iranian officials cited delays in obtaining U.S. visas for players and staff as a key reason for the move.
• FIFA approval
The relocation was approved by FIFA following requests and meetings with officials, including the FIFA secretary general.
• Group stage fixtures unchanged
Iran’s group-stage matches remain scheduled in Los Angeles, Seattle, and against New Zealand, Belgium, and Egypt.
Key statistics
June 11 through July 19
World Cup duration
48 teams
Number of teams in 2026 World Cup
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Published 26 May 2026, 05:10 IST