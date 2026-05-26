Iran moved their FIFA World Cup 2026 base camp from Tucson to Tijuana due to security concerns amid Middle East conflicts.

In one line

Key points

• Original base camp Iran initially selected a sports complex in Tucson, Arizona, as their World Cup headquarters.

• Relocation to Mexico The team moved to Centro Xoloitzcuintle in Tijuana after joint U.S.-Israel strikes in late February raised security concerns.

• Visa complications Iranian officials cited delays in obtaining U.S. visas for players and staff as a key reason for the move.

• FIFA approval The relocation was approved by FIFA following requests and meetings with officials, including the FIFA secretary general.