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FIFA World Cup 2026 | Iran's preparations hit by war, aggressive language and visa uncertainty

Team Melli's presence at the tournament with no end in sight to the war with the US is one of the biggest crises in the tournament’s nearly 100-year history.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 06:30 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 06:30 IST
FootballSports NewsFootball NewsIranWorld CupFifa world cupFIFA World Cup 2026

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