FIFA World Cup 2026 | Iran's preparations hit by war, aggressive language and visa uncertainty

<p>Iran’s preparations for the upcoming <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fifa-world-cup-2026">FIFA World Cup 2026 </a>to be co-hosted by USA, Mexico and Canada have unfolded against the backdrop of war, bellicose language and continuing doubts that the national team will receive visas in time.</p><p>The unease has already led to meetings between Iranian officials and the top leaders of FIFA.</p><p>At the centre of it has been Mehdi Taj, the longtime president of Iran’s Football Federation.</p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | Iran to play final warm-up game behind closed doors.<p>In a rare interview, Taj, a former commander in Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, left little doubt whom he blames for the complications.</p><p>As Team Melli prepared to set off for Mexico instead of the United States, a last-minute change brought on by the continuing tension, Taj said the decision was made with FIFA to minimise the team’s time in the United States, which he blames for all of the uncertainty over Iran’s World Cup participation.</p><p>On a video call, Taj pointed out that Iran had been the third team to qualify for what will be the biggest World Cup in history — spanning the United States, Canada and Mexico, with 48 teams competing — and the first to feature a host at war with one of the competing nations.</p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | Iran’s base camp moved from USA to Mexico.<p>The preparations, he said, had been affected in ways that have disadvantaged his team. The most recent was the abrupt change of its World Cup base from the United States to Tijuana, Mexico, near the US border. The decision followed talks with FIFA in Turkey, where the team has been practicing for much of the past month.</p><p>Speaking from Tehran, Iran’s capital, on Tuesday, Taj expressed deep disappointment that visa applications for the squad, which is slated to play three games in the United States, on the West Coast, had still not been approved.</p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | Guarantees over IRGC respect essential to travel to US: Iran FA chief Taj.<p>The World Cup begins next Thursday, and Iran’s first game is scheduled four days later against New Zealand in Los Angeles. Iran had planned to be based in Tucson, Arizona, before FIFA announced that the team would instead be based in Tijuana.</p><p>Iran’s presence at the tournament with no end in sight to the war with the United States is one of the biggest crises in the World Cup’s nearly 100-year history.</p><p>A host nation, Taj asserted, should not have the authority to disrupt the preparations of qualified teams. Since the war began in late February, both US and Iranian officials, including President Donald Trump and even Taj, have sowed uncertainty with shifting claims.</p><p>Taj said the killing of Iran’s supreme leader at the start of the war and the bombing of a school that killed more than 100 children had created a “cloud of ambiguity” over Iran’s participation. But he said Iranian officials had since held productive talks with FIFA’s leadership, including its president, Gianni Infantino, to lay the groundwork for the team to play.</p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | Iran FA chief to meet Infantino seeking assurances.<p>Infantino, who has a close relationship with Trump, traveled to Turkey in March to show support for Iran’s team, and last month FIFA’s top administrator, Mattias Grafström, met with Iranian officials.</p><p>“We are only in contact with FIFA and are not in contact with the United States,” Taj said, “and don’t know what their thoughts are.”</p><p>Taj has encountered difficulty traveling in recent months. He was among officials denied credentials for the tournament draw in Washington in December. Last month, Canadian authorities revoked his documents as he was transiting to Vancouver via Toronto for FIFA’s annual meeting. Taj said that after several hours of talks with Canadian officials, he returned home in protest with the rest of Iran’s delegation.</p><p>The Revolutionary Guard is an Iranian group that the United States and Canada have designated a terrorist entity.</p><p>Taj said he no longer had any relationship with the Guard, but he argued that the group had widespread support in Iran. In Canada, he said, he and others in Iran’s delegation “spent the time defending the country” under questioning from border officials in Toronto.</p><p>Secretary of State Marco Rubio said at a recent White House appearance alongside Trump that trainers and other officials with ties to the Revolutionary Guard would not be allowed into the United States.</p><p>Several players on Iran’s roster, including its captain, have completed mandatory military service with the Revolutionary Guard, Taj said.</p><p>Visa troubles before the World Cup led the Iranians, he said, to “suspect that it was possible that the US would create some serious problems for us.”</p><p>On Monday, the team released its official roster in a video on social media, and it has one more tune-up game, against Mali, before its planned departure to its base in Mexico. Sardar Azmoun, a star player who drew criticism for a social media post after the war started that some officials branded disloyal, was left off the squad.</p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | Moghanlou gets surprise call-up as Iran players apply for US and Canada visas .<p>Taj spoke positively of the last-minute switch of bases, saying Tijuana offered better conditions than Tucson because it was closer to Los Angeles, where two of Iran’s games will be played, and has a better climate and easier transportation links.</p><p>He was less forthcoming about how the change came about. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has said that FIFA asked her country for help because the “United States does not want the Iranian team staying overnight in the country.”</p><p>Taj said he was unaware that the United States had made any such request. “We came to the conclusion mutually with FIFA that we want our presence in the U.S. to be as minimum as possible,” he said.</p><p>For FIFA, the crisis requires careful navigation: satisfying an expectant host nation, reassuring a qualified team and maintaining political neutrality. That neutrality has already been questioned because of Infantino’s warm relationship with Trump.</p><p>Taj said that under FIFA’s “Fair Play” principle, all qualifying nations must be treated equally, and that protecting that principle from political interference was FIFA’s responsibility, not Iran’s.</p><p>FIFA did not respond to a request for comment.</p><p>Asked whether he was confident that the opening game would take place, Taj offered no assurances.</p><p>“You should ask FIFA,” he said.</p>