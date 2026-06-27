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FIFA World Cup 2026 | Iran's stoppage-time goal disallowed in 1-1 draw with Egypt

Defender Shojae Khalilzadeh appeared to have scored the game-winning goal three minutes into second-half stoppage time.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 06:48 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 06:48 IST
FootballSports NewsIranEgyptFIFA World Cup 2026

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