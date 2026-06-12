FIFA World Cup 2026 | Iran's US campaign sparks divided loyalties among fans

<p>When Iran kick off their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign in Los Angeles on June 15, Iranian-American businessman Ehsan Shafi will be in the stands cheering on Team Melli, a rare chance to welcome the national side he adores to his adopted home.</p><p>Instead of a moment of pure sporting celebration, however, the US-Israeli war with Iran has left fans like Shafi torn between excitement at seeing the team on the world’s biggest stage, anger at Tehran’s crackdown on protesters, and concern that Washington’s bombing campaign has gone too far.</p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | US has revoked ticket allocation for fans: Iran FA .<p>"All players wish to have a chance to play in the World Cup," said 46-year-old Shafi, speaking after playing in a Sunday morning game for Arya FC, an amateur Iranian-American club in the Los Angeles suburb of Woodland Hills.</p><p>"It doesn’t matter what’s happening in the world. We are so excited to see our national team."</p><p>Even so, Shafi acknowledged the tension.</p><p>"It’s a very complicated situation," he said. "Nobody likes to see their country under bombing. It’s very complicated for our people."</p>.Iran threatens to stop FIFA World Cup games if faced with unauthorised flags or slogans.<p>Tens of thousands of Iranian-Americans live in Los Angeles, where a distinct Diaspora often referred to as "Tehrangeles" has taken root. Team Melli, meaning the national team in Persian, has long been a shared symbol linking that community to the country many fled after the 1979 Iranian revolution amid political upheaval and repression.</p><p>Shafi has secured tickets and speaks with the optimism of a fan focused on the games and the rare chance to see the team up close.</p><p>That enthusiasm, however, is far from universal.</p><p>Arya FC teammate Shawn Rezaei has reached the opposite conclusion.</p><p>A 59-year-old restaurant executive who left Iran during the revolution, Rezaei has attended World Cups in Germany, Brazil, Russia and Qatar. This summer, he says, will be the first time he stays away.</p><p>"I’m a die-hard football fan," he said. "But this time, because of the political situation, I’m boycotting."</p><p>Rezaei had initially applied for tickets in the US, but ultimately decided he could not reconcile his support for the team with his opposition to the authorities in Tehran.</p><p>"This team is not representing the nation," he said. "They are basically a propaganda proxy for the regime."</p><p>The divide between Shafi and Rezaei is echoed more broadly across the community.</p><p>Those concerns also help explain the cautious stance often taken by the players themselves.</p><p>At the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Iran’s team drew global attention when players refrained from singing the national anthem before their opening match, a gesture widely seen as support for anti-government protesters.</p><p>In later matches, celebrations were muted and displays of nationalism subdued, moves interpreted by some as acts of quiet defiance but criticised by others as insufficient.</p><p>The episode exposed the pressures facing the team, with reports that players and their families could face consequences back home.</p><p>After the New Zealand game, Team Melli are due to face Belgium (also at LA) on June 21, before taking on Egypt on June 27 in Seattle.<br><br>(With agency inputs)</p>