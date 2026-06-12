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FIFA World Cup 2026 | Iran's US campaign sparks divided loyalties among fans

Tens of thousands of ⁠Iranian-Americans live in Los ‌Angeles, where a distinct Diaspora often referred to as "Tehrangeles" has taken root.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 12:56 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 12:56 IST
sportsFootballSports NewsFootball NewsIranUSAWorld CupFifa world cupFIFA World Cup 2026

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