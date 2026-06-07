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FIFA World Cup 2026 | Iraq striker Aymen Hussein questioned for hours at Chicago airport: Report

Fans came out in the early hours of ⁠the morning to greet the Iraq squad at the airport, holding flags and ‌asking players to pose for pictures.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 09:05 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 09:05 IST
FootballUSSports NewsIraqFIFA World Cup 2026Chicago

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