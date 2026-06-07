FIFA World Cup 2026 | Iraq striker Aymen Hussein questioned for hours at Chicago airport: Report

<p>Baghdad: Iraq's World Cup striker, Aymen Hussein, was held and questioned for nearly seven hours at Chicago's O'Hare airport after arriving with the squad early on Saturday, an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iraq">Iraqi </a>sporting official said.</p><p>Hussein was finally allowed in, but the team's photographer was barred from entering the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/us">United States</a>, said the official who works for the Iraqi Olympic Committee, but has close contacts with the team.</p><p>There was no immediate comment from the Iraqi Football Association, or from Hussein, a talismanic figure who scored the goal that secured the team's qualification for the finals.</p>.International Sports Press Association claims Iranian, African journalists denied visas for FIFA World Cup.<p>US Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Homeland Security Department did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment on the reported questioning that was also covered by Iraqi media.</p><p>Fans came out in the early hours of the morning to greet the Iraq squad at the airport, holding flags and asking players to pose for pictures less than a week before the start of the tournament, video on social media showed.</p><p>Hussein's phone was inspected after he arrived, the Iraqi official said.</p><p>"National team photographer Talal Salah was held for more than 10 hours, underwent similar phone checks, and was ultimately denied entry into the United States," the official added.</p><p>Iraq are returning to the World Cup for the first time since making their debut 40 years ago.</p><p>Hussein, 30, leads a potent frontline that also features Ipswich Town's Ali Al-Hamadi and talented youngsters Ali Jassim and Youssef Amyn.</p><p>Iraq face France, Senegal and Norway in Group I.</p><p>The tournament being co-hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico gets under way on Thursday.</p>